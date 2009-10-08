Paul Newman - Biography

Who is Paul Newman?

Paul Newman, the Academy Award-winning American actor, entrepreneur, race driver, activist, and philanthropist, was known not only for his captivating performances but also for his striking looks and piercing blue eyes. From a young age, Newman's passion for acting was nurtured by his theater-loving mother, although his initial focus was on athletics. Despite his athletic pursuits, he also found joy in participating in school plays, igniting his love for the stage.

Early life

After serving as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy Air Corps during World War II, Newman pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama and economics at Kenyon College. He honed his acting skills through summer stock companies, further refining his craft at the Yale School of Drama and under the guidance of renowned acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York City.

Career

Newman's breakthrough came in 1956 when he portrayed boxer Rocky Graziano in "Somebody Up There Likes Me." This role showcased his talent and earned him recognition for both his acting skills and dashing appearance. He continued to shine in films like "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (1958), "The Hustler" (1961), "Hud" (1963), and "Cool Hand Luke" (1967), establishing himself as one of Hollywood's most accomplished actors.

Beyond acting

In addition to his successful acting career, Newman displayed his entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding a food company called "Newman's Own." The company's profits were donated to charitable causes, making a significant impact on philanthropic endeavors. Newman's philanthropic activities extended further with the co-founding of the "SeriousFun Children's Network," which provides camps for children facing serious illnesses.

Philanthropic works

Newman's commitment to philanthropy was deeply ingrained in his persona. His contributions through "Newman's Own" exceeded $535 million, benefiting various charitable organizations. The "SeriousFun Children's Network" has served hundreds of thousands of children in need, showcasing Newman's dedication to making a difference.

Recognitions

Throughout his career, Newman received numerous accolades for his exceptional performances. He won Academy Awards for his roles in "The Hustler" (1961) and "The Color of Money" (1986). He also received an honorary Academy Award for his extraordinary body of work. Newman's impact on the industry was further recognized with awards from BAFTA, the Berlin International Film Festival, and the National Society of Film Critics.

Personal life

Newman's personal life was marked by a deep connection with his wife, actor Joanne Woodward, whom he married in 1958. Together, they raised three daughters and enjoyed a loving partnership that spanned 50 years. Newman's legacy extends beyond his acting achievements, as he left an indelible mark on philanthropy, inspiring others to give back and make a positive impact.

Farewell to an icon

After battling lung cancer in his later years, Paul Newman passed away on September 26, 2008, at the age of 83. His contributions to the world of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy continue to be celebrated and cherished, leaving behind an enduring legacy that will forever be remembered.