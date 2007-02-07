ALEXANDRA TO WED HER HANDSOME PRINCE CHARMING

Princess Alexandra is getting married again, this time not to a blue-blooded royal but to her prince charming commoner. Denmark's royal palace has announced the wedding of Alexandra and her beau Martin Jorgensen, a photographer, is to take place on March 3. As a result of the marriage, the Hong-Kong-born former wife of Prince Joachim, with whom she has two sons, will lose her royal status.



Alexandra, 42, and 28-year-old Martin stepped out in public for the first time last September after a year of dating, and are now clearly keen to make their romance official. Martin is reportedly due to move into his fiancée's villa in north east Copenhagen after the spring nuptials.



Upon her marriage the popular royal will no longer carry the title of Princess and will instead be known as Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg. She will also lose her tax-exempt status, but will continue to receive an annuity from the government.



Since her split with Queen Margrethe's younger son in 2004, Alexandra - who is renowned for her commitment to charitable works - has remained an important part of the royal circle and continued to attend state events. Denmark's Lord Chamberlain has revealed she will continue to serve on some of the organisations for which she is currently patron.



There is also the possibility she could return to the workplace as, before marrying into the Danish royal family, she was a high-flying businesswoman. "There will be a lot of new issues for her to deal with and I don't think she's decided anything yet herself," said the Lord Chamberlain. "But it can't be ruled out."