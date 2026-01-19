Late Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg reveals she is pregnant with first child in emotional announcement

Flora Vesterberg, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, announced her pregnancy on Monday in a touching social media post alongside her husband of five years, Timothy Vesterberg. The 31-year-old is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, and the late Sir Angus Ogilvy, making her Queen Elizabeth's first cousin twice removed.

She shared a photo of herself and the Swedish financier standing in a garden as she rested her hand on her growing baby bump. Flora wore a flowing navy dress with short sleeves and white floral detailing, with her dark blonde hair falling down past her shoulders.

Timothy looked dapper in a pale blue button-up shirt under a navy jacket and black pants. "Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We're truly over the moon. Photographed by my father @ogilvylandscape xx," Flora wrote in the caption.

As hundreds of fans passed on their congratulations in the comment section, her wedding dress designer, Phillipa Lepley, added: "How exciting – many congratulations to you both. P x." The couple first met in Paris and were introduced by their mutual friend, Alexander Danielsson, who later became the best man at their wedding.

"I met Alexander whilst living in Paris for a Sotheby's internship. He studied with Timothy at the Stockholm School of Economics and eventually introduced us in London a few years later," Flora explained to Vogue.

"The three of us then joined other Scandinavian friends in swimming in the Serpentine early on weekday mornings. Timothy and I fell in love and became engaged within six months."

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The couple met through a mutual friend in Paris

Flora and Timothy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, and again a year later at St. James' Palace, this time with their family and friends in attendance. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, joined Flora on the special day, as did the maid of honour Lady Marina Windsor and Princess Michael of Kent.

Learn more about Flora below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Flora Vesterberg rocks fitted dress as she announces exciting news

Flora celebrated her wedding anniversary in September 2025 with a touching tribute to her husband. "It's our 5th wedding anniversary tomorrow morning. It rained petals as Timothy and I took our first steps from the Chapel Royal as husband and wife. Jag älskar dig, min älskling. #London," she wrote on social media, alongside photos from their special day.

Timothy has been a strong supporter of the art historian, particularly after she revealed her autism diagnosis in an essay for British Vogue in May. "I've struggled quietly with the challenges of my neurodiversity since childhood, but am now also able to perceive its strengths," she wrote in the piece.

© Getty Flora and Timothy tied the knot again in 2021

"Like many women, I only recently felt compelled to pursue a clinical assessment…As a result of the diagnosis, I feel empowered by having a framework with which to understand my experiences and sensitivities. It brings a sense of relief as well as validation. I know that this will not only help me to be kinder to myself, but also help my community to support me effectively."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Asc Flora revealed her autism diagnosis in May 2025

"I'm fortunate to have had a peaceful upbringing in rural Scotland, within a loving and supportive family," she continued. "I'm also thankful to have a wonderful husband of five years."

"Whilst my journey with autism feels like it only truly began with my diagnosis, I feel relieved to now have a clearer understanding of my emotional needs as well as the strengths that I should lean into," the royal concluded.