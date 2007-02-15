Sharon joins leading ladies at Palace bash

Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne was among a select group of female high-flyers coming face to face with Britain's leading lady on Wednesday. The wife of rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne - who is known as the 'Prince of Darkeness' - charmed Queen Elizabeth with a perfect curtsey when they met at a Buckingham Palace reception for female business leaders.



Being married to 'princes' isn't the only thing the two women have in common, apparently. "I was talking about when you have a lot of little dogs and they play very rough. It affects their joints," revealed the X-Factor star. "I told the Queen I have 16 dogs," she added.



Sharon also spent some time chatting to the Duchess of Cornwall, who was making her first major public appearance with the Queen without Prince Charles. Camilla told the London native she was doing fine, despite everyone "making a fuss" over her operation next month.



Among the other high-profile figures in attendance were Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Gloucester. Jacqueline Gold, who is head of the Ann Summers lingerie chain, also enjoyed an encounter with the monarch. "The Queen said, 'Where are you from?'," said the chief executive afterwards. "She looked at my badge and said 'Oh, Ann Summers'. The twinkle in her eye meant it was obvious she knew who I was."