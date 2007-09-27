Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The fifth-in-line to the throne- who plays one of her famous ancestor's ladies-in-waiting in the new costume drama - was clearly excited by the opportunity to make her big screen debut
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos for gallery

Due out next year, The Young Victoria explores the legendary monarch's early life as a passionate young woman and her efforts to hold her own amidst the powerful figures of the English court
Photo: © Alphapress.com

Princess Beatrice set to make big screen debut in Queen Victoria flick

27 SEPTEMBER 2007

Fresh from making her catwalk debut at London fashion week, Princess Beatrice had another first in store for her this week when she joined a host of British acting talent in starting work on a film about her great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Standing outside Lincoln cathedral, wearing a magnificent white gown adorned with roses in readiness for the costume drama's coronation scene, Beatrice was clearly revelling in being part of the big screen project. Unlike her ancestor, though, the budding actress wasn't the one receiving the crown. Her role is rather more modest, a non-speaking part as a lady-in-waiting.

The film, entitled The Young Victoria, is the brainchild of the 19-year-old's mum, the Duchess of York, who is one of the film's executive producers. Due out next year, it explores the famous monarch's early life as a feisty, passionate woman and her efforts to hold her own amidst the powerful figures at the English court. Portraying the legendary British monarch is The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt, while Pride And Prejudice hunk Rupert Friend plays Prince Albert.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button