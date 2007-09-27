hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The fifth-in-line to the throne- who plays one of her famous ancestor's ladies-in-waiting in the new costume drama - was clearly excited by the opportunity to make her big screen debut
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos for gallery
Due out next year, The Young Victoria explores the legendary monarch's early life as a passionate young woman and her efforts to hold her own amidst the powerful figures of the English court
Photo: © Alphapress.com
27 SEPTEMBER 2007
Fresh from making her catwalk debut at London fashion week, Princess Beatrice had another first in store for her this week when she joined a host of British acting talent in starting work on a film about her great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria.
Standing outside Lincoln cathedral, wearing a magnificent white gown adorned with roses in readiness for the costume drama's coronation scene, Beatrice was clearly revelling in being part of the big screen project. Unlike her ancestor, though, the budding actress wasn't the one receiving the crown. Her role is rather more modest, a non-speaking part as a lady-in-waiting.
The film, entitled The Young Victoria, is the brainchild of the 19-year-old's mum, the Duchess of York, who is one of the film's executive producers. Due out next year, it explores the famous monarch's early life as a feisty, passionate woman and her efforts to hold her own amidst the powerful figures at the English court. Portraying the legendary British monarch is The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt, while Pride And Prejudice hunk Rupert Friend plays Prince Albert.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.