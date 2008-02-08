The Prince, who's currently undergoing pilot training at a nearby RAF station, stunned local diners at a York curry house when he walked in with 46 friends and Army colleagues on Wednesday night

The house special at the Saffron Desi restaurant (above) is the £7.95 Royal Delight, named for the fact that restaurant's chef once prepared it for Wills' mother. And it was what most of the party opted to try

