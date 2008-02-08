The Prince, who's currently undergoing pilot training at a nearby RAF station, stunned local diners at a York curry house when he walked in with 46 friends and Army colleagues on Wednesday night
The house special at the Saffron Desi restaurant (above) is the £7.95 Royal Delight, named for the fact that restaurant's chef once prepared it for Wills' mother. And it was what most of the party opted to try
"I was amazed," said Mohammed Omar. "I couldn't believe we had a royal here. The customers were going crazy."
The majority of Prince's party opted for the £7.95 house special, Royal Delight. The dish was named after the establishment's chef cooked the marinated chicken recipe for Wills' mother, Princess Diana, at a function at the Dorchester hotel.