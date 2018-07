The Prince, who's currently undergoing pilot training at a nearby RAF station, stunned local diners at a York curry house when he walked in with 46 friends and Army colleagues on Wednesday night

Photo: Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The house special at the Saffron Desi restaurant (above) is the 7.95 Royal Delight, named for the fact that restaurant's chef once prepared it for Wills' mother. And it was what most of the party opted to try

Photo: Saffron Desi