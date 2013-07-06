Prince Charles seeks advice on being a grandfather

Prince Charles stunned a group of ladies when he unexpectedly asked them for advice on grandfatherhood, as the Prince of Wales is soon to play the key role to his son Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton's first child.

Prince Charles, 64, showed he was already prepared and understood the importance of creating a "bond" while children are very young, but was keen to get a female perspective on the matter.

The Prince of Wales met the women's circle, named the Tuesday Ladies, in a village in South Wales, and tucked in to tea and cakes as he listened intently.

"Any hints on grandparenthood?" asked Prince Charles.

"Spoil them and enjoy it, but give them back at the end of the day," said Eileen Joseph, 74, to much laughter. "You tend to have more time for your grandchildren than you had for your children."

"It's true," said Prince Charles with a smile. "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful."

When asked if he was looking forward to the royal baby's birth, Prince Charles said, "Oh, yes. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

The Tuesday Ladies first got together to throw a party for the Prince of Wales' investiture in 1969, and have been meeting every week since.

Prince Charles said he was very "touched" they had been meeting for so many years and invited the group to visit his garden at Highgrove, his home near in Gloucestershire, saying, "I am sure we can arrange that."

The group said they were planning to change their name to Charlie's Angels after meeting the Prince in person.

"He was a real Prince Charming," said Eileen. "He was wonderful. It has been like a dream come true."

Prince Charles' daughter-in-law, Kate, is expected to give birth in mid-July in the private Lindo Wing in St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Preparations in the hospital have been made for the birth of Baby Cambridge, with members of the press already camping out, hoping to get the first snap of the royal baby.