Kate Middleton makes her last public appearance before the birth of her royal baby

Kate Middleton joined the British royal family on Saturday for her last public appearance before the birth or her royal baby. Heavily pregnant Kate attended the Trooping of the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen's official birthday for her last public engagement before her maternity leave begins.



SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL GALLERY OF THE TROOPING THE COLOUR PARADE



Kate dressed her baby bump in a light pink coat by Alexander McQueen and wore a similarly coloured hat by couture milliner Jane Corbett. The Duchess, who is fast approaching her July due date, joined her brother-in-law Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall in the leading carriage as the procession got underway.



Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie followed, in front of The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.



The Queen herself was accompanied in the Glass coach by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, as The Duke of Edinburgh is still recovering in hospital.



Prince Charles, Prince William and the Princess Royal rode on horseback throughout the procession, acting as the royal colonels, before the family assembled on the on the palace balcony to watch the spectacular flypast.