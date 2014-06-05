Princess Mary is the epitome of elegance for father-in-law's 80th birthday

She was crowned the queen of style ahead of the Duchess of Cambridge last year, and when Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out at the weekend for her father-in-law Prince Henrik of Denmark's 80th birthday, it was easy to see why.



The Australia-born princess was the epitome of elegance as she sashayed her way down the red carpet for a concert to celebrate the milestone birthday with her husband Prince Frederik and their two older children, eight-year-old Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, seven. The royal couple's younger twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine stayed at home.

Princess Mary exuded elegance for the celebrations



Mary, who met her prince charming in a pub in Australia during the Sydney Olympics in the year 2000, sparkled in a stunning cream gown embellished with white and gold tulle overlay cinched in at the waist to create a ruched effect.



The attractive royal added a few glittering accessories to finish the enchanting look – gold hoop earrings and a headpiece and stilettos in the same precious hue.

The Danish royals celebrated the milestone 80th birthday of Prince Henrik



Little Princess Isabella seems to be following in her stylish mum's footsteps. She looked adorable in a silvery blue dress and sparkling silver shoes, with her hair arranged into an intricate half up'do.



Her brother was handsome in a charcoal grey suit and matching tie, while dad Prince Frederik wore a black suit and bow tie for the concert, which was held in Copenhagen.



The family celebrations didn't stop at the concert. A reception brunch was held the following day at the Orangerie at Fredensborg Castle in Fredensborg, in honour of Prince Henrik's 80th.

Princess Mary pictured at the celebratory brunch on Monday



For the occasion, Mary opted for a flowing black floral number, sweeping her hair back into a lovely up'do and accessorising with a pair of pink diamond earrings.