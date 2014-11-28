Queen Elizabeth is honored for 'extraordinary bond' with horses



Princess Haya of Jordan presents the Queen with her Lifetime Achievement award

Queen Elizabeth has been honored for many things, but her most recent might be her most personal — her love of horses.

The beloved monarch, 88, was presented on Wednesday with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement award, the first of its kind, for her dedication to the sport. She got her first riding lesson at age 3, which means she has been riding horses for 85 of her 88 years.



Prince Philip inspects the award, a white gold and diamond brooch of interlinked horseshoes

The Queen, who was beaming throughout the private ceremony at Buckingham Palace, was called a "true horsewoman" with an "extraordinary bond" with horses.



Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have long shared a love of riding

Present with pride was the royal's husband, Prince Philip, who has accompanied Elizabeth on plenty of horse rides, which have not slowed in her elder years.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is a life-long lover of horses who has inspired millions around the world," said FEI President Princess Haya of Jordan. "She is a true horsewoman, who still rides whenever state business allows, and her knowledge of breeding and bloodlines is incredible... I can't think of anyone more fitting to receive this very special FEI award."

The Queen poses with her Gold Cup winning horse Estimate at Ascot

Her Majesty has a long history of riding: she had her first riding lesson at just three years old and was presented with her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy, by her grandfather King George V on her fourth birthday.



The Queen began riding when she was just three years old