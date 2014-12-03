Secrets of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s swanky New York City hotel

Prince William and Duchess Kate will be promoting their favorite charities and carrying out official duties

If only the walls could talk! The hotel Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting on their trip to New York City is a true historical landmark and has hosted a roll call of A-list stars, royalty, heads of state and presidents.

The pair will be staying at the swanky Carlyle Hotel on Madison Avenue during their three-day stay and Paula Froelich, editor-in-chief of Yahoo! Travel, says it’s no wonder the royals specifically chose this iconic establishment.

“The hotel is a perfect base for seeing New York as it’s close to everything — Museum Mile, Central Park and of course, Madison Avenue," said Froelich.

It doesn't hurt that the centrally-located residence boasts a classic, sophisticated style on par with the royals' taste.

“It’s beautiful, understated Art Deco chic and has a reputation for discretion that has attracted some of the most celebrated names in all fields of work for years.”

William and Kate will arrive at The Carlyle on December 7

In fact, the hotel has been known as “the New York White House,” as every single American president since Truman has visited it. John F. Kennedy owned an apartment on the 34th floor and Marilyn Monroe was reportedly snuck in through a warren of tunnels after famously singing "Happy Birthday" to him at Madison Square Garden in 1962.





JFK reportedly reportedly snuck Marilyn Monroe into his suite at The Carlyle

Kennedy’s son, John F. Kennedy Jr., was also a fan of the hotel and was even there having breakfast the fateful morning before his tragic plane crash.

Malcolm X held meetings at the hotel, including one where he organized the forming of the United Civil Rights Leadership.

The Carlyle attracts the glitterati just as much political figures. Hollywood flocks there and it has been frequented by stars such as Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham — and most recently it was the home of Broadway legend Elaine Strich. Perhaps the biggest fan of the hotel is Woody Allen, who played clarinet in the Cafe Carlyle virtually every Monday night for two years.

William's mother Princess Diana stayed at The Carlyle while in New York

Prince William’s parents have also used the establishment: the late Princess Diana based herself there whenever she visited New York, and Prince Charles and wife Camilla stayed in 2005. It certainly has the royal seal of approval with monarchs from Denmark, Greece, Spain and Sweden all residing there.

Paula, who’s an expert on New York City as she resides there when she’s not travelling for her successful travel series A Broad Abroad, adds:

“William and Kate have a crazy busy schedule while they are in New York, so it’s no surprise they chose the Carlyle as it’s a home away from home. They go come back from their official engagements and relax in luxury.”

The Carlyle is a residential hotel and therefore offers the comfortable ambiance of a home with the luxury service of a swanky hotel.

Sophisticated travellers are surrounded by fine taste everywhere, including the hotel's Bemelmans Bar that houses the work of Ludwig Bemelmans, author of the Madeline chil­dren's books. And food is of course impeccable with French classics at The Carlyle Restaurant.

And after a long trip, pregnant Kate may be tempted by the hotel’s spa that offers massages, facials and every other treatment a tired duchess could dream of.

The suites at The Carlyle have some of the best views of the city

The suites are more than 2,500 square foot (much larger than most New York apartments) and have separate living rooms, kitchens and some of the best views in New York. And the price for such luxury? A whopping $15,000 a night.