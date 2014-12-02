Will Prince William and Kate Middleton host the Queen for the holidays?

Prince William, Kate and George are expected to spend the Christmas period in Norfolk



Everyone gets nervous inviting friends and family over to their new home for the first time, but it must be extra nerve-racking when it’s the Queen Of England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly invited Queen Elizabeth, 88, for a housewarming visit to their new Norfolk countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, now that it has been renovated.

A source told Vanity Fair’s Royal Watch correspondent Katie Nicholl “The Queen is looking forward to seeing the house, especially the new nursery that Kate has designed.”

The Queen gave the royal couple the 18th century, ten-bedroom manor house as a wedding present in April 2011 and it has been undergoing a $2.3 million renovation over the last 18 months.

Anmer Hall is finally renovated after 18 months of work

Now that the building work is complete, William and Kate are said to be eager to show the Prince's grandmother their new idyllic home over the Christmas period.

The couple, both 32, are believed to have made changes to ensure privacy and have reportedly added a conservatory, refurbished the kitchen, re-routed the driveway, and expanded the manor so Kate’s family can comfortably stay at the property. And the couple are believed to be using this expanded accommodation over the holidays as they have invited Kate’s family to spend Christmas in their new home in Norfolk.

Kate and the Queen (pictured last year) will attend the annual Christmas service in Norfolk with the rest of the royal family

In keeping with tradition, William and Kate will have Christmas Eve dinner with the rest of the royals at Sandringham House, which is located just two miles from Anmer Hall.