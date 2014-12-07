Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit has New Yorkers buzzing

Despite being a proud republic, we Americans love the royals as much as the home nations of the royal families.

But we wondered: New Yorkers are known as a little more of a cynical and hardened bunch. Are they just as excited about this week’s royal visit? The answer, we learned, is a resounding yes.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are scheduled to arrive Sunday

Emily Smith, the glamorous ex-pat Brit who runs Page Six, the New York Post’s gossip column, confirms that the town is buzzing about the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone is talking about the royals, they want to drink up every detail possible, what they eat, where they go, what Kate’s wearing, the appetite for royal news in New York is insatiable."

She adds: “The Royals would be the dream celebrity guests for any event in the city this week. PRs are desperately hoping that the royals will go to their restaurants or bars as it the royal seal of approval will do wonders for business."

Clockwise from top left: Page Six's Emily Smith, The Gossip Table's Rob Shuter, Confidential's Oliver Coleman and Time Out New York's Terri White

Despite their forefathers rejecting the monarchy centuries ago, Americans love fairy tales — and nearly every young girl at some stage has said when they grow up they want to be a princess. Oliver Coleman a British reporter for The New York Daily News’ Confidential column explains that New Yorkers are not immune.

“Are you kidding me? A future king and queen, Christmastime in New York? Throw in a glass slipper and for Americans, this a Disney movie come alive.”

All eyes will be on what Kate is wearing in New York

Make that a Disney movie, with great clothes. Being one of the world's fashion capital's New Yorkers are excited to see what the Duchess will be wearing in the winter weather. "I'm looking forward to see how Kate takes on our metropolitan city with her baby on board," said celebrity fashion stylist and designer June Ambrose. "I'm keeping my figures crossed that Kate brings lots of colorful coats.

"I'm fascinated by how they have redefined and made being regal and royal so obtainable," Ambrose added.

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and a glamorous fixture on the city’s society circuit, feels New Yorkers love the fact the royal couple are clean living role models.

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps says everyone hopes to catch a glimpse

"The royals are the epitome of elegance and sophistication so obviously New York society is excited for the visit — everyone is buzzing and hoping to catch a glimpse of them," LuAnn told HELLO!. "They are a beautiful couple who are great role models and would be the guests of honor at any social gathering."

Award-winning editor-in-chief of Time Out New York Terri White believes New Yorkers are also attracted to the drama of the royals, telling us: “Even the most jaded New Yorkers aren’t immune to the history, drama and fantasy of the British royal family. They are like the posh Kardashians — addictive viewing.”

Throw in a little history and New Yorkers are hooked. Rob Shuter, the British host of VH1’s The Gossip Table says New Yorkers are fascinated with the traditions of the British. “New Yorkers love the royals in the same way they love Downton Abbey as it’s such a stark difference to the more casualness of America — they seem so exotic. New Yorkers are also obsessed with fame and youth — and with these two you certainly get both. Kate is going to own this town.”