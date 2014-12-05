Prince William set to visit President Obama at the White House

Leaving pregnant wife Kate Middleton behind during the royals' New York City stay, Prince William will make a short trip to Washington D.C. on Dec. 8. During his first visit to the nation's capital, HELLO! has learned that the Prince will meet with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House.

Prince William will spend time with President Obama in the White House

This may be his first visit to D.C., but the beloved royal and President Obama are no strangers. In 2011, William and Kate welcomed the President and first lady Michelle Obama to Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate met with President Obama and wife Michelle in 2011

After the meeting in the oval office, the Duke of Cambridge will be accompanied by British politician William Hague to an anti-corruption conference at the World Bank. William is expected to talk about issues surrounding the illegal wildlife trade. He launched a campaign earlier this year with David Beckham to combat just that.

Meanwhile, Kate will stay in New York City, spending the day with Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City, to visit a local child development center. They will learn about how this organization fosters the healthy development of children and families by providing high-quality mental health and educational services.

Thereafter, Kate will attend a lunch hosted by the British Consul General in New York, and she will recognize the achievements of successful members of the British community in New York.



Secretary Hilary Clinton and Chelsea will attend on behalf of the Clinton Foundation

Upon his return to the Big Apple, William will reunite with Kate at a reception co-hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation. New mom Chelsea Clinton will leave her newborn daughter Charlotte at home while she attends with mother Hillary Clinton. This will be the second public outing for Chelsea as she attended last month's Glamour Awards. Perhaps she and Kate will swap parenting advice!

Rounding out their evening, the royal couple will make their way to Brooklyn for their final activity of the day — the Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Here’s hoping the pair will be caught on the kiss-cam.