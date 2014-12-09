Prince William hands out his number to talented young performer

Prince William and Kate Middleton had an action-packed Tuesday in New York City. After touring the 9/11 Memorial Museum, the two made their way to meet some of the city's talented youth at a downtown location.

The royal pair toured the Door, an educational center for 12-24-year-olds, which recently teamed up with the CityKids Foundation to provide added support for children. They then watched a show that included original song and dance numbers from 28 performers.

William and Kate waited for the play to start

The Prince was so impressed with 22-year-old Steven Prescod that he actually gave out his digits. “William said he wanted to help me put this together. He gave me his contact number and said to reach out to him," Prescod said. "They brought hope to me... I was incarcerated and this is my life. I had a low period in my life and never in a million years did I expect I would be performing for the Duke and Duchess."

Also in attendance was actress Jane Seymour, who is a supporter of a similar charity in L.A and was equally moved. "I thought it was phenomenal,” she told reporters. “I had tears pouring down my face."

Actress Jane Seymour posed with Steven Prescod

Before leaving, William told the event organizers that he would love to collaborate with them through the Royal Foundation. Julie Shapiro, the executive director of the Door, said that William was captivated by the confidence displayed by many of the young New Yorkers who had grown on the wrong side of the tracks.

From there, William and Kate made their way to Gramercy for a Creativity is GREAT reception at NeueHouse, a creative work-space company, to celebrate the number of British creative talents living in New York. Kate donned a $99 LBD dress from maternity label Seraphine for the occasion.

Kate and Will attended another event in Gramercy

The pregnant royal and her husband hobnobbed with the likes of Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Glenda Bailey, Harvey Weinstein, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, and Sir Patrick Stewart among others. One lady in particular made Kate smile ear to ear and that was J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons.

Kate had a moment with J. Crew's Jenna Lyons

Sir Patrick, accompanied by his wife Sunny Ozell, chatted with William and was surprised neither he nor Kate had ever been to Manhattan before this trip. He said afterwards, “I have met many members of the Royal family before but what a personable, pleasant and, may I say, attractive couple.”

Kate meeting Sir Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny

During the hour occasion, British fare was passed around including mini Yorkshire puddings and quiche. Soon after, William and Kate headed back to the Carlyle hotel to prep for this evening’s St. Andrews Benefit Gala.