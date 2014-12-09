Will meets Hill! The royals join forces with Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton greets the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday night

Will meets Hill!

Kate Middleton’s side in New York City on Monday evening to attend a reception focused on conservation issues, hosted by the Royal Foundation and the Clinton Foundation.

Picture perfect: Hillary Clinton welcomes the royals to an eager crowd

Former first family members were attendance with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton on hand to greet the beloved royals. Kate was dressed in chic black jeans, a grey dress coat by Tory Burch, and a pair of heels, while William looked dapper in a blue suit and tie.

New mom Chelsea Clinton spoke at Monday night's exclusive event

While at the event, the Duchess of Cambridge discussed the benefits of singing to babies with Hillary Clinton, who seemed to know a thing or two on the topic. The former Secretary of State reminisced about how she used to often sing to her daughter Chelsea when she was a child. So much so that there came a point when Chelsea would command her mother: “No sing, no sing!”

Earlier on Monday, Kate visited a children's center with New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray, while William had spent the day in Washington D.C., where he met with President Obama in the Oval Office and visited the World Bank for the International Corruption Hunters Alliance Conference.



Kate and Chirlane met with children in Harlem

The reception with the Clintons was to recognize various wildlife conservation organizations. Prince William has long been a supporter of wildlife conservation and has a passion for protecting animals, specifically ending wildlife poaching around the world.



The royals arrived in New York City on Sunday evening

Prince William created the charity United For Wildlife with his brother Prince Harry, in an effort to bring the world’s leading wildlife conservation charities together under a single banner.

“I believe passionately that we have a duty to prevent critically endangered species from being wiped out," Prince William has said. “If we get together, everywhere, we can preserve these animals so that they share our world with future generations. That’s what United for Wildlife is all about, and why I’m proud to be involved.”