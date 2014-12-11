Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands: the girl who will be queen

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is a beautiful, carefree child who dotes on her two younger sisters. She's also the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, which means she is heir to the Dutch throne.

Over the years, the adorable royal has stunned in photo opps by herself and with her family, especially with her two younger sisters, Alexia and Ariane, who collectively are known as the 'Triple A's.'

Their father ascended to the throne last year when his mother Queen Beatrix, stepped down in favor of her son after ruling for 33 years. At the time Amalia, whose full name is Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria van Oranje-Nassau (try saying that three times fast!) became the Princess of Orange and is now first in line for the throne.

The Dutch family is one of the most popular monarchies in northern Europe, but as with many of the world's remaining monarchies, the role is considered ceremonial with few actual powers.

In honor of Amalia's recent birthday (she turned 10 on December 7), HELLO! picked some of our favorites of the young future queen throughout the years.

Click on the image below for the gallery

Princess Catharina-Amalia is heir to the Dutch throne