Buckingham Palace 'emphatically' denies sex allegations made against Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace is strongly coming to the defense of Prince Andrew, 54, a second time this week. In recent court documents pertaining to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Queen Elizabeth’s second eldest son, who is fifth in line to the throne, has been accused of having sex with a teenager.

The Palace vehemently denies the allegations against Andrew



In the motion, the woman mentioned only as “Jane Doe 3” claims that Jeffrey loaned her out to other wealthy and powerful men that included Andrew. The then 17-year-old states that she had sex with the Duke of York in London, New York and Jeffrey’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands between 1999 and 2002.

A Palace spokesperson, however, has “emphatically denied” the Duke’s involvement. The Palace continued, “The allegations made are false and without any foundation."

Prince Andrew is said to be the Queen's favorite son



This statement follows the initial forceful response from the Palace when the papers were first made public: "This relates to long-running and ongoing civil proceedings in the United States to which the Duke of York is not a party. As such we would not comment in detail, however, for the avoidance of doubt, any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue."

On Sunday, lawyer Paul Cassell released this statement on behalf of his client, "Jane Doe 3," who is now 30 years old: "I am looking forward to vindicating my rights as an innocent victim and pursuing all available recourse. It appears that I am now being unjustly victimized again. These types of aggressive attacks on me are exactly the reason why sexual abuse victims typically remain silent and the reason why I did for a long time. That trend should change. I'm not going to be bullied back into silence."

Eugene and Beatrice are with their father on holiday in Switzerland



For now, Prince Andrew is set to return to the United Kingdom from his vacation at Swiss ski resort Verbier, where he has been spending time with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughter Princess Eugenie.