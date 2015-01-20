Prince Charles has his name reinstated on skiing cable car in his beloved Klosters resort

Prince Charles has long had an association with the skiing resort of Klosters – the Swiss hotspot where his two sons Princes William and Harry first hit the slopes. Naturally, eyebrows were raised when at the beginning of this year's ski season, the future King's name was removed from a cable car.



Instead, Charles' title was controversially replaced by lift sponsor financial giants M&G.



When locals and British tourists – who were proud of the royal connection – lobbied behind the scenes, the Prince's name was finally reinstated on Monday, an insider revealed to HELLO! magazine.

Prince Charles' title was rightly reinstated on the cable cars in Klosters



Skiers at the resort can now see 'Prince of Wales' etched on to not one, but two, bright red cable cars.



"His name has been elevated to the upper cable car, which is altogether rather fitting," a local told the magazine. "I am not sure if His Royal Highness is aware yet but I know he will be delighted."



Charles, 66, has been skiing in Klosters for years and was most recently spotted at the resort in March 2013. It had previously been speculated that the Queen's son had given up on the sport, as his wife the Duchess of Cornwall does not practice it and is said to suffer from vertigo.

Princes William and Harry first learnt to ski in Klosters



William and Harry have clearly followed in their father's ski tracks, with the younger brother a regular at Verbier.



Charles' love of the sport hasn't come without its dangers though. Back in 1988, the Prince was skiing off-piste in Klosters when his royal party was hit by an avalanche. The royal was able to ski to safety with a guide but the Queen's former equerry Major Hugh Lindsay lost his life in the incident.

Experienced skiers Princes Harry, Charles and William pictured on their Klosters break in 2005