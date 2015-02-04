Prince Harry makes history with first royal GIF

First came Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry joining Twitter with the @KensingtonRoyal handle, then they were on Instagram. Now, the younger Prince has made history by posing for the first royal GIF during a charity visit on Wednesday.

Harry is the first royal to make a GIF Photo: Getty Images

The beloved royal, 30, took part in the moving video portrait while at an inner youth project in Nottingham. He was spotted laughing and having a good time with the teenagers of Full Effect.

The organization that receives assistance from the Royal Foundation, which Harry co-founded with his brother and Kate, helps boost leadership skills and decrease gang membership.

The teens, who got a good close look at the fun-loving royal, are currently being trained in filmmaking and production, which includes some help from fellow celebrity Dominic West.

After spending time with those involved, Harry attended the premiere of one of their projects, a 30-minute film described as "a bittersweet tale of young romance set against the backdrop of peers, pressure and a brutally adult world."

HRH Prince Harry with the cast of Gulliemot after the world premiere last night. @wearefulleffect pic.twitter.com/HfFLh5UZuB — Graeme Crawford (@n1jimmy) February 4, 2015



Participant Danny Mulvany, 16, told the Telegraph about his involvement: "It's an honor meeting him every time — it's good. I've met him three times now. It definitely means a lot because we haven't had these things happen for a long time, so for Harry to come back again and show his respect is very good. If you meet him, you'll know he's definitely a good guy."

The Prince spent time with youngsters who are involved in the film project Photo: Getty Images