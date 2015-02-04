Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy lavish night out
The amount of jewelry was on another level at the British Asian Trust dinner on Tuesday in Whitehall. Prince Charles hosted the affair with wife Camilla, who accessorized her velvet floor-length gown with a diamond necklace in the shape of a serpent that had two rubies as the eyes.
The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a matching bracelet as well. Both were said to have been wedding presents from Charles. Camilla didn’t stop there — she also wore large amethyst earrings.
Another well-dressed lady at the affair was Lauren Silverman, who attended with partner Simon Cowell. Lauren was stunning in a black gown with one noticeable bracelet and drop earrings. The duo left their son Eric, who will be 1 in February, home while they enjoyed an evening out on the town.
Inside, Simon and Lauren chatted with Australian actress Holly Valance and her property developer husband, Nick Candy. Holly was pretty in a peacock blue gown that featured a sequin-encrusted neckline.
Holly and Nick were also seen chatting with the Prince. British TV presenter Tasmin Lucia-Khan, who looked exceptionally glamorous in a long chiffon number with a jeweled head dress, also was able to speak with the royal.
Guests at the Bollywood-esque affair were entertained by Ella Henderson and standup comedian Romesh Raganathan. The evening raised money for disadvantaged communities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the UK. It was started by Asian business leaders in 2007 at the encouragement of the future King.