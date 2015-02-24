King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway take in Australia's sights

Down Under is tending to some royalty this week. King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway are on a 6-day tour of Australia, taking in everything from scenic sights to a meeting with state officials.

The King and Queen of Norway were greeted to Australia with flags, flowers and children in traditional Norwegian garb Photos: Getty Images

The regal couple, who travelled with other Norwegian government and business leaders, were greeted by a choir and children in traditional Norwegian bunad costumes as they arrived on Sunday. In addition, Australia marked the momentous occasion by raising Norwegian flags on Commonwealth Avenue to mark the royals' first official trip to Australia.

King Harald placed a poppy on the World War II Wall of Remembrance Photo: Getty Images

As expected, they wasted little time getting to work. By Monday, they were already sitting down with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at Parliament House in Canberra. They also toured the Australian War Memorial, where they paid their respects and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

King Harald and Queen Sonja met with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott Photo: Getty Images

Of his visit, King Harald, 78, had only praise and excitement. "I've been looking forward to this visit for a long time. Forty years, about forty years," Harald said to the prime minister, according to Reuters.

The royals travelled on the 'Boomerang Heritage Fleet' on Sydney Harbour Photo: Getty Images

There's far more on the royals' agenda, including visiting Sydney before ending their tour in Perth on Friday.



