Kate Middleton is pretty in pink for Commonwealth Day Service

Kate Middleton was pretty in pink on Monday for one of her last engagements before the birth of her second child next month.





Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with husband Prince William, attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service which is a multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey. Also in attendance were Prince Charles, Camilla and Queen Elizabeth, who arrived by herself for the service.

Photo: Getty Images

A heavily pregnant Kate, 33, dressed her baby bump in a pale pink Alexander McQueen coat, which she previously wore in 2013 to Trooping the Colour. She paired it with a matching Jane Taylor hat. The Queen opted for a cream coat with black edged detailing and matching hat, while Camilla chose a blue and black overcoat. The Duchess of Cornwall accessorized her look with a black hat and multi-layered pearl necklace.

Photos: Getty Images

Upon their arrival, the royal family greeted each other with kisses. Kate and Prince Charles even shared a good laugh. They also waved to spectators before entering the service where a pre-recorded speech by the Queen was played for the members of the Commonwealth. She advised that the Commonwealth can only flourish "if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations," which kept in tact with the theme of A Young Commonwealth.

Photo: Getty Images

After Monday's appearance, Prince George's mom will soon start her maternity leave for the second time, but not before heading to Margate in Kent on March 11 and the Downton Abbey set on March 12.