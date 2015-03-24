The week's best royal style: Queen Maxima, Princess Mary and Marie of Denmark

This week, it was all about Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The royal visited Denmark, Germany and even stepped out in her native land. During her time with the Danish royals, she was able to catch up with good friend Princess Mary.

The two looked equally chic in gowns for a state gala, an evening of modern dance at Black Diamond, and during a visit to a local school. Queen Maxima wore her gown from King Willem-Alexander’s inauguration. For the dance, she looked stunning in red. In Germany, the royal kept with the ravishing color as she visited a local fish market.

Photo: Getty Images

Mary wore white and then a black strapless gown. During a visit to a school, the ladies had similar coats that outdid each others. Princess Marie also looked simply elegant in a light blue peplum gown for the state affair.

Back in the Netherlands, Queen Maxima showed she can even pull off the dressed down look in a T-shirt and jeans for national volunteer day. Maxima was seen enjoying herself as she painted a wall with fellow volunteers.

Kate Middleton continued to be extremely fashionable in her eighth month of pregnancy. Prince George’s mother went from wearing a shamrock broach (that once belonged to Queen Alexandra) on her Catherine Walker jacket and a hat by Lock & Co. for St. Patrick’s Day to wearing a $63 ASOS maternity dress during a visit to a children’s center in London.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also stepped out respectively in London and New York City. While big sister Beatrice wore bright green, Eugenie was very New York in a black leather moto jacket.

Queen Elizabeth showed she is ready for spring in a bright purple coat. Queen Mathilde of Belgium also looked dressed for warmer weather in a floral coat.

Click below to see the best royal style of the week: