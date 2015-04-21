Queen Letizia of Spain unveils dramatic new bob

Queen Letizia of Spain cemented her place as one of Europe's most glamorous royals when she stepped out for the Women Awards in Madrid on Monday. The 42-year-old drew admiring glances as she arrived for the event, showing off a sharp new bob that fell to her jawline and emphasized her high cheekbones.



She dressed her slender frame in a strapless silk dress embroidered with sequins and crystals by one of her favorite designers, Felipe Varela. She paired the outfit with black Prada heelss, Roger Vivier clutch and Yanes jewels to complete her dramatic look.

Queen Letizia of Spain has unveiled a chic new bob Photo: Getty Images



Mom-of-two Letizia is the latest famous face to go for the chop; Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba and Sarah Hyland are among those rocking a bob hairstyle, which has now had the royal seal of approval from Spain's stylish queen.



Salma Hayek with an award. She warmly greeted Salma on stage with a hug, and the two ladies exchanged kisses on the cheek as Letizia handed over the trophy.

Queen Letizia on stage with Salma Hayek at the Women Awards Photo: Getty Images



Salma, dressed in a pretty off-the-shoulder frock, was accompanied to the ceremony by her seven-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. Next month, she will attend the Cannes Film Festival with her new film, Tale of Tales, a dark fantasy based on a collection of fairytales by 17th century Italian author Giambattista Basile.



Letizia, meanwhile, recently returned from Copenhagen, where she spent most of last week attending celebrations for Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday.

Queen Letizia is considered one of Europe's most stylish royals Photo: Getty Images



King Felipe and his queen were among the large gathering of European royals who touched down in Denmark to join in the festivities, which included a spectacular ball held on Wednesday evening.



Among the guests attending the celebration at Christiansborg Palace were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and his brother Prince Joachim, accompanied by his wife Princess Marie.

