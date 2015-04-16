Queen Letizia debuts diamond tiara, a gift from King Felipe 10 years ago

Just a day after wearing another chic pantsuit to a public engagement, Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her more traditional royal style by wearing a gorgeous tiara while attending the 75th birthday party of Queen Margrethe on Wednesday.

With her husband King Felipe of Spain in tow, the two were the first to arrive, with Letizia wearing a black and white floral gown to go with her jeweled head accessory. It's the first time the public has seen this tiara, which was reportedly a gift from Felipe nearly 10 years ago. Made by Ansorena, it’s centered by a fleur de lis and made of 450 diamonds and ten Australian pearls.





Queen Letizia debuted her tiara for the first time at the event Photo: Getty Images



King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium also arrived in style, with Mathilde wearing a fuchsia pink silk Armani Privé gown and her own royal crown. Her Nine Provinces Tiara made it's full debut at the event after wearing the bandeau version in the past.

Queen Mathilde debuted the full version of her royal crown Photo: Getty Images

They were also joined by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who opted for the most understated tiara of the royal bunch. Along with her fringed and cut-out dress, the Danish queen wore her favorite Diamond Bandeau Tiara and a brooch from the Stuart Tiara parure on her waist.





Queen Maxima wore the most understated tiara of the night Photo: Getty Images

The guest-of-honor though, Margrethe, soon arrived to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, wearing a stunning bright red gown complete with floral applique across the torso, a simple pearl necklace and her Floral Aigrette Tiara along with pieces of the ruby, diamond and pearl set from the crown jewels.

Queen Margrethe couldn't keep the smile off her face Photo: Getty Images

Her family, Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary, and Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, joined her, although missing from the evening's festivities were her grandchildren. Keeping with the royal style of the night, Princess Mary donned a pale pink Birgit Hallstein gown pairing it with small earrings, bracelet, hair clips from the Danish Ruby Parure and, of course, a large diamond tiara.

Princess Mary actually recycled this gown having worn it at previous events Photo: Getty Images

Princess Marie added a little modern edge to her look by donning a navy lace peplum gown, but kept it traditional wearing her fancier Diamond Floral Tiara and brooch from Queen Alexandrine as a pendant.

Princess Marie wore several family heirlooms to the party Photo: Getty Images

King Harald of Norway, Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, and King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece also attended the big event. The party closes out a week of celebrations for the Queen's landmark 75th birthday — marked on April 16.

Last Wednesday, Margrethe arrived with Prince Consort Henrik at the town hall following a parade through the streets of Aarhus, in a carriage pulled by horses from the army’s Gardehusarregimentets Hesteskorte. Later that evening, Danish actor Nikolaj Lie Kaas hosted the show, while singer Josh Groban as well as Rasmus Seeback and Anne Linnet performed.

Queen Silvia wore a stunning crown with matching necklace to the celebrations Photo: Getty Images

What a way to ring in 75!