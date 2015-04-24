William and Kate lookalikes arrive at the Lindo Wing

There was a flurry of excitement at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington when a brunette carrying a baby arrived at the Lindo Wing on Friday. The woman in question was not the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, however, but in fact a lookalike, accompanied by a man bearing a striking resemblance to Prince William.



The Duchess lookalike sported a sky blue dress, similar to the Jenny Packham number Kate wore to present Prince George in 2013, and clutched the fake baby wrapped in a white swaddling blanket.



Speaking to HELLO! Online earlier in the week, royal enthusiasts had said that if their experience of waiting for baby George to arrive was anything to go by, they'd know Kate was nearly ready to give birth when the lookalikes arrived at the hospital.



"You'll know when Kate is ready to go into labour," said Margaret Tyler. "It'll be when the lookalikes arrive."



Margaret, an avid collector of royal memorabilia, also spoke of her excitement about seeing the new royal arrival in person.



"I am very excited, over the moon," she said. "I am mostly going to be here until it all happens. I wake up every night to put the TV on to check if anything has happened."



Joining Margaret at the west London hospital are fellow royal devotees David Jones and 60-year-old John Loughery, who camped out overnight before the royal wedding in 2011.



When asked if she thought the new royal baby would be a boy or a girl, Margaret said: "Oh, I don't know. I think a boy (would be nice) for George and a girl for Prince William. Everybody is hoping for a girl but I wouldn't be disappointed if it were a boy, we will fall in love just like we did with George."



The fans are used to long waits and always make the best of the situation.



"[It's a] nice atmosphere," admitted Margaret. "It's like a party!"