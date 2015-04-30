The A to Z of Prince William and Kate Middleton's second royal baby

Royal baby fever is gathering momentum as Kate Middleton count down the days until they become parents for the second time. Just as they were in July 2013, when Prince George was born, all eyes are on the doors of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in the Paddington section of London, eagerly waiting to see some activity indicating that Kate has gone into labor, and then of course for the time when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge present their new son or daughter to the world.



Until then, the Duchess of Cambridge is spending the final days of her pregnancy at Kensington Palace, while her husband has already begun his paternity leave from training for his new job with East Anglia Air Ambulance, avoiding a potential hospital dash of up to 118 miles if he had gotten the news that Kate was in labor during his working hours.

While Kate is quietly spending her days doing pastries out to well-wishers and caring for her firstborn son, the rest of the world has reached a fever pitch in clamoring for a new royal heir.

Once the youngster has arrived, attention will shift to whether the fourth in line to the throne is a little girl or boy and whether Prince George will join his parents to present the baby to the waiting public.

Fashion fans will also be looking at what Kate chooses to wear when she leaves the Lindo Wing and whether she will once again pay tribute to her husband's late mother Diana with her sartorial choice.



After several days in London, the family will then head to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which will be their base for the time being.

No doubt the newborn's doting grandparents will pay numerous visits to the Norfolk country house and it may fall to Kate's amateur photographer father Michael Middleton to capture the first official pictures of the new arrival, as he did with Prince George almost two years ago.

Whether it's the first photo or potential playmates we cover everything you need to know about the royal baby from A to Z.

