Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise royal watchers with pastries

The excitement is at a fever pitch as royal baby watchers believed Kate Middleton had gone into labor Tuesday when officers were spotted doing a sweep outside St. Mary's Hospital in London and royal protection were spotted entering the side door of the Lindo Wing.

It seems all the commotion was actually just a nice gesture on the part of Prince William and his wife. The royal couple sent coffee and cake to a group of fans who have been waiting outside for days for the arrival of their second child.

Officers gathered outside St. Mary's Hospital Tuesday sending people into a frenzy Photo: Getty Images

"William and Kate sent coffee and cakes to royal fans camped outside the Lindo Wing this morning ‪#royalbabywatch ‪#nicetouch," wrote reporter Emily Nash. While another reporter tweeted, "KP confirm William and Kate saw the news reports about those camping out and wanted them to know 'they were thinking of them' ‪#RoyalBaby."

Die-hard fans thanked Will and Kate in a video posted by journalist Simon Perry. "We want to thank the Duke and Duchess Kate. We're thankful for what you've done for us and your fans here."

Video: William and Kate send croissants and coffee to the campers at the #lindowing #royalbaby A video posted by Simon Perry (@sperrypeoplemag) on Apr 28, 2015 at 3:28am PDT

The cakes were wrapped in pink ribbon — a possible sign that Will and Kate are expecting a little girl? Kate is now thought to be a few days overdue after telling fans her baby was due "mid to late April." As with many women who are past their due dates, doctors will not want to wait too long before they induce.

Kate said she was due mid to late April meaning the baby could come any moment Photo: Getty Images

Media organizations began to converge along with royal watchers weeks ago as parking restrictions and media pens have been in place since Monday April 13. It's unlikely that the 'Great Kate Wait' will last too much longer though as parking restrictions around the hospital were only put into place for the month of April and Prince William has already gone on paternity leave.

Media organizations have been stationed for weeks Photo: Getty Images

Unlike the birth of Prince George, there are more restrictions this time around including the fact that news of Kate's condition will only be officially announced by Kensington Palace between the hours of 8 am and 10 pm UK time.

So far no comment has been made on the royal baby on the official Twitter accounts of the monarchy, but the world is keeping up with the commotion at the hospital by following the hashtags #RoyalBaby #RoyalBabyWatch #GreatKateWait and #Lindo. One group in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is even hosting a charity quilting bee as they await the arrival of the royal baby.

Waiting for the #RoyalBaby with a charity #quiltingbee Quilts for the NICU @KensingtonRoyal excited in Milwaukee, WI pic.twitter.com/Wo2xMWL8dE — Stacy Geskermann (@StacyG_thatsme) April 28, 2015

Kensington Palace's account was showing a post from Sunday about Prince Harry's attendance at the marathon. He is now back in Australia to continue his secondment with the Australian Army, meaning that he will miss the arrival of his new niece or nephew.

Buckingham Palace's account shared a message that the Queen has sent a message to the people of Nepal over the devastating earthquake.