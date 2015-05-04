It's a princess! Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby girl

With an audience fit for a princess, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William welcomed their second child. Prince George's little sister was born on Saturday, May 2 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

A name has not been announced yet, but given tradition it will likely be announced in the coming days.

Will and Kate are proud new parents Photo: Getty Images

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & members of both families have been informed," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

On Saturday, the royal couple traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital where Prince George was born and is next to Paddington Station in London. It's also where William and his brother Prince Harry were born.

Prince George was debuted to the world a day after his birth Photo: Getty Images

Having already done this once before, the Prince was ready to stay by the side of his wife throughout her labor and to welcome their new baby.

Excited crowds gathered for the big news bringing flowers, balloons and other gifts to take part in the worldwide celebration. Soon after the Palace announcement was made, a notice giving details about the baby was placed on an easel in the Palace's forecourt just like the announcement of Prince George's birth on July 22, 2013.

Crowds celebrated outside the hospital Photo: Getty Images

Though the world is excited for the new princess, Kate, 33, kept the world guessing as to the sex of the baby. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, however, let is slip that they were indeed hoping for a girl.

As the public anxiously awaits the name of the new baby, it is likely we won't know it until the family leaves the hospital. Prince George's name was released two days after his birth, while Prince William's name was announced a few days after birth and his brother Harry's upon departure from hospital.

Town crier Tony Appleton made the official announcement on the steps of the Lindo Wing Photo: Getty Images

The new baby is fourth in line for the throne now occupied by the Queen. Her son, Charles, will succeed her, followed by his son, William, and then William's son George. Thanks to a change agreed by the leaders of the Commonwealth countries in 2011 and passed into law in 2013, the baby's place in the order of succession would have been the same regardless of sex.

We're so excited for a new little princess!

