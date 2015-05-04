Charles Spencer says Princess Charlotte's name is 'perfect'

There is one person who is especially pleased with the name chosen for the new Princess by Kate Middleton. Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, described the choice Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, as "perfect."



Shortly after the couple announced the name, the uncle gave his approval on Twitter commenting that he wouldn’t be the only one in the family who would be delighted by the choice.

Charles Spencer said the couple's two year old daughter Charlotte would be "thrilled"Photo: Getty Images

He wrote, "Perfect names. My 2-year old Charlotte Diana will be thrilled at cousinly name-sharing. Is at an age where thinks world revolves around her!" Charles, who is the Ninth Earl Spencer, has two-year-old Charlotte with his Canadian wife Countess Spencer. He has six children from previous marriages.

Kensington Palace's Twitter account confirmed the new Princess' moniker on Monday afternoon. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana," read the tweet, which was followed by a second which confirmed, "The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."

The name Charlotte is derived from the royal favorite Charles and means "strong." Queen Charlotte was the wife of George III, who reigned from 1760 until 1820. She had a reputation as kindly, elegant and a patron of the arts, who sponsored musicians such as Handel, Bach and Mozart. The Queen’s daughter was also named Charlotte.

Obviously Diana is a lovely way to remember William's mother, who passed away in 1997. And Elizabeth has obvious royal connections. But as well as being the monarch's first name it is also the middle name of Kate and her mother Carole.

Using Diana as a middle name was a clear nod to William's mother Princess Diana Photo: Getty Images

The nation had been eagerly waiting to hear what William and Kate would name their baby girl ever since her arrival at 8:34am on May 2.

On Saturday evening, less than ten hours after her entrance into the world, the baby Princess made her first official appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing, cradled in the arms of her proud mother.

Princess Charlotte made her entrance into the world on May 2 Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is the first girl to have been born to a direct heir to the throne since the Queen gave birth to Princess Anne 64 years ago, and is the monarch's fifth great-grandchild.

The last Princess of Cambridge was Princess Mary Adelaide, who was born in 1833 and was the great-grandmother of the current Queen.

