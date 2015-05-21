Prince William's 'sleepless nights' with Charlotte, Prince George is 'nonstop'

Princess Charlotte is already following in her big brother's footsteps. Prince William was gifted with a personalized jersey for his 2-week-old daughter by England's Women's soccer team on Wednesday morning during a meeting with the team at St. George's Park in Staffordshire.

The doting dad was pictured grinning and holding the shirt up that featured his and Kate Middleton's daughter's name and the number one emblazoned across the back.

Prince William welcomed his baby daughter Charlotte at the start of May Photo: Getty Images

The athletes also took the opportunity to ask William, 32, questions that are on so many minds about Charlotte and their adorable son Prince George, who will turn 2 in July. "He was saying he's obviously really enjoying being a father and Princess Charlotte is actually keeping him up," team captain Steph Houghton told reporters. "He was saying George never stops moving!"

Fellow player Jill Scott added, "He said he'd had a few sleepless nights. The baby will be up and George is running around now isn't he? It reflects that he does have a normal life away from his duty as a prince."

The Duke of Cambridge admitted that Charlotte is "keeping him up" Photo: Getty Images

It's been less than three weeks since baby Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born, but William is already back on the work circuit fulfilling his royal duties.

As President of the Football Association, the Prince was meeting the national football team ahead of their involvement in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 in Canada. The players will jet off in five days time. Ahead of the tournament, they took part in training sessions while William cheered them on from the sidelines.

The future King also took part in a meet and greet with the players in their dressing room, where he was introduced to head coach Mark Sampson and another of the team's senior members Fara Williams, who is also patron of the Homeless FA.

William's busy week will continue with an appearance at a gala to mark the 25th anniversary of the Tusk Trust on Thursday evening where he is expected to make a short speech in front of the 300 guests.

The engagements come ahead of William's return to work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance service on June 1.