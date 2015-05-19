Prince William makes first appearance since Charlotte's birth in Switzerland
Prince William isn't set to return back to work until June, but his royal duties still continue. The Duke of Cambridge has briefly left Kate Middleton with their newborn daughter Charlotte to support a cause close to his heart. The Prince attended a meeting of the United for Wildlife movement — a foundation he created with his wife, and Prince Harry — in Switzerland.
It's the first time the father of two has been seen in public since he and Kate left Kensington Palace with their newborn baby girl and big brother Prince George as they headed to their country retreat Anmer Hall.