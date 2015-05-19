Prince William makes first appearance since Charlotte's birth in Switzerland

The Duke of Cambridge has arrived in Switzerland for the @WilliamJHague pic.twitter.com/EeVofKbjQc

William has taken a combination of unpaid leave and paternity leave and is not expected at his other job as an air ambulance pilot until June 1.

Prince William is in Switzerland attending a meeting of the United for Wildlife movement Photo: Getty Images

The Cambridges have spent the last few weeks introducing Charlotte Elizabeth Diana to the rest of the family. Prince Charles, who previously admitted he wanted a little girl, had two visits with his granddaughter — one the day after her birth and another two days after that. He has been telling well-wishers that she is "very beautiful."

The Queen, who said she loved having another great-granddaughter was also driven to Kensington Palace to see Charlotte.

Harry, who has just returned from Australia and New Zealand has not yet had the pleasure of meeting the newest member of the family. Asked when he will see Charlotte, the royal said during the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday: "We'll wait and see. That still hasn't happened yet. I only got back yesterday afternoon. Time will tell when I have a chance."

It is the first time we have seen the Prince since he and Kate left for Anmer Hall Photo: Getty Images

The Prince did, however, receive one of the first pictures of his niece sent by William before everyone else in the world had seen her on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.