Like Duchess Kate, soon-to-be Swedish royal Sofia Hellqvist opts for lace

When the eyes of the world are on you, there are worse people to consider taking style tips from than the Duchess of Cambridge.

On Tuesday, Sofia Hellqvist, the fiancée of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, made her grand debut at a gala dinner with her royal beau and her outfit seemed a little familiar.

The former model took royal watchers by surprise when she arrived at the palace in Stockholm, on the arm of her future husband, and was wearing a dress strikingly similar to the Diane von Furstenberg maxi dress Duchess Kate wore when she watched the Royal Variety Performance in London the week before.

Sofia, 29, looked sensational in a ravishing, floor-length lace dress with full- sleeves, but of course Sofia brought her own style to the outfit wearing her gown in a daring red hue.

The couple were joined at the function by Carl Philip's older sister Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. Victoria wore a silver gown, pearl earrings, silver clutch and a stunning tiara to the black tie dinner. Her mother, Queen Silvia, was also resplendent in a emerald green gown that had a pleated train.

Sofia's presence at such a major event shows that the prince's fiancée has fully entered the establishment and is now an automatic guest at public engagements that Carl Philip carries out.