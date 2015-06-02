Icona Pop set to open for One Direction after playing Swedish royal wedding

Icona Pop, who had a number one dance hit with "I Love It," are in for a busy summer. Not only have the duo been confirmed as the opening act for One Direction’s U.S. tour, they’re also set to perform at the Swedish royal wedding on June 13.

Icona Pop had a huge hit with "I Love It" Photo: Getty Images



The pop group, who hit the charts in 2012 with "I Love It" ft. Charli XCX, will be joining another dance act, DJ Avicii, to entertain the royal guests as Prince Carl Philip of Sweden marries reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist this month.

Prince Carl Philip and his sisters have a history of combining their wedding days with pop music: Princess Madeleine, 32, enlisted Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson for her nuptials when she married British American banker Chris O’Neill in 2013, and older sibling Crown Princess Victoria, 37, included a performance by Agnes, whose hits include dance anthem "Release Me," as part of her wedding day in 2010.

Prince Carl Philip and reality TV star Sofia are to wed on June 13 Photo: Getty Images



With amazing music planned for the wedding weekend, the festivities will commence on Friday, June 12, with a special dinner for select attendees. The couple will officially tie the knot in a lavish ceremony on the Saturday at the palace's royal chapel – the same venue where Princess Madeleine celebrated her nuptials.

A roll call of European royals will attend the celebration including Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex from the United Kingdom, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, as well as Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

It also been confirmed that the pop duo will be the opening act for One Direction in the U.S. Photo: Getty Images



We expect it will be quite a much rowdier crowd when, on the heels of their triple platinum dance single, the Swedish act opens for red hot One Direction for the U.S. leg of the band’s On the Road Again tour, which kicks off on July 9 in San Diego. And per Niall Horan: "It's going to be our best tour yet and we can't wait to see our incredible fans!"

The summer tour will take them across the country in a string of stadium shows in major cities including Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago.