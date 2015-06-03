Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate their 10th wedding anniversay

Has it already been 10 years? Time flies when you're fan of the royals. It's been a decade since Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall held their private wedding ceremony at Windsor's Guildhall. Since then, Camilla has become an incredible asset to the British monarchy, with many praising her charm, wit and warm nature which has won over the public.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall married at Windsor's Guildhall Photo: Getty Images

Despite her previous vow never to touch royal duties, the Duchess has seemingly taken to her newfound responsibilities with ease. Camilla has joined Charles on numerous official engagements — nearly 300 — and has been praised for her countless work with charities.

Charles is quite the devoted husband, and recently complimented his wife for her "charm and charisma" an interview with CNN's Mark Foster. Many have observed that Charles appears to be content with Camilla by his side. Royal biographer Penny Junor told HELLO! magazine's royal correspondant Judy Wade that Camilla "lights up his life."

"It's obvious that they love one another, which is a great start, and she is very supportive of him and he is very proud of her," she explained. "There is no element of competition in their relationship. She doesn't outshine him. She's been clever with his children, too. She hasn't tried to take over as a stepmother… All in all, she has made the burden of [Charles'] role so much lighter."

Charles recently praised his wife for charisma Photo: Getty Images

Not that it was always easy. When asked whether it was a challenge for Camilla to define her own public role following their marriage, Charles said: "You can imagine it is a real, real challenge. But she's, I think, been brilliant in the way she's tackled these things."

Despite her work on behalf of the royal family, Camilla also always makes time for her own family — her son Tom Parker Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and five grandchildren. The 67-year-old enjoys private time with the family at her own home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, a place to retreat when she wants peace and quiet.

The Duchess of Cornwall has a great relationship with Princes William and Harry Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-two has also developed a good relationship with Charles' sons Prince Harry, along with Kate Middleton. Following their nuptials Harry expressed his gratitude that Camilla has "made our father very happy" and it is a sentiment that appears to have lasted.