The Queen, Prince William and Kate and other members of British royal family honour the fallen on Remembrance Day

Around the world, three generations of the British royal family marked Remembrance Sunday across two continents.



The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family attended the annual memorial service at the Cenotaph in central London.



Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meanwhile, who are halfway through their nine-day tour of India, marked the day in an emotional service in Mumbai.





An impressive gun salute took place as military veterans and the royal family took their place for the London ceremony on Sunday morning. At 11:00 GMT, Big Ben struck the hour and a two-minute silence was observed.



Dressed in black, The Queen led the nation's commemorations and was the first to lay a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph at Whitehall. Prince Philip then presented his floral tribute, followed by Prince Harry who was standing in place of his father Prince Charles.



The fourth in line to the throne looked immaculate in a ceremonial Army great coat, while Prince William, who followed after, wore his RAF uniform.



Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, observed the ceremony from a Foreign Office balcony and were joined by Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence. The elegant Duchess proudly wore her Sparkle Poppy, which is hand set with over one hundred glittering red crystals, as the trio watched solemnly from above.



After the National Anthem was sung, the royal party headed to a reception at the Foreign Office as the thousands of veterans began their march past the Cenotaph to the sound of loud applause.





Other members of the British royal family marked Remembrance Sunday around the world. Prince Andrew paid tribute to the fallen servicemen in a ceremony in Camp Bastion, in Afghanistan's Helmand province.



Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla attended a Remembrance Day service at St John the Evangelist Church in Mumbai. Given the time difference, the royal couple marked Remembrance Day on Saturday evening UK time.



Prince Charles and Camilla arrived to the sound of bagpipe playing by the 11 Battalion, the Dogra Regiment. Proudly wearing their poppies, the Duchess donned an elegant black and white print dress, while the heir to the British throne looked immaculate in a grey linen suit.





At 11:00 local time, the Last Post was played and a two-minute silence was observed.



After the ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla met with Second World War veterans, and senior Indian Defence Staff. Among them was Madahukar Dongre, the last living holder of the Burma Star in India.



Sunday's commemoration in London follows on from the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which took place the night before and was attended by the Queen and Sophie.



At the evening affair, the beautiful Countess was moved to tears as she watched families of Afghanistan war heroes walk onto the stage. Sophie looked particularly emotional at the surprise reunion of one ten-year-old girl Megan Adams, who was performing as part of the Poppy Girls group, with her father, serving soldier Lieutenant Commander Billy Adams.



Megan was not expecting to see her father for another three months and burst into tears when he surprised her on stage.