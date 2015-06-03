Sweden's Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel unharmed in car accident

It was a scary moment for Sweden's Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel as they were involved in a car crash while visiting India’s President Pranab Mukherjee in Uppsala, Sweden on Monday evening. While the royal couple and politician were unharmed, nine people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital.

"I have information saying nine people. Two of them are supposed to have been put in an ambulance, the rest were taken to hospital in police cars," Christer Nordström, press officer at Uppsala police, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "No one is seriously injured. But, this information could change."

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were involved in a car accident on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The crash took place as the royals and president were on their way to Uppsala University, where India's head of state was due to give a speech. Four cars were in the convoy and the accident occurred as they approached a roundabout at around 4:30 pm. While others were rushed to the hospital, the speech went on as planned with the royal couple attending.

President Pranab, the first Indian head of state in history to visit Sweden, arrived over the weekend to the country and was greeted by Victoria and Daniel before being given a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of the Swedish capital. He has also held meetings with business leaders and the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven before leaving as scheduled on Tuesday evening.

The Swedish royal family hosted the President at a gala after the car accident Photo: Getty Images

The scary incident comes just over a week before Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip, is set to marry Sofia Hellqvist in a lavish ceremony and before the royal family hosted a gala at the Palace for the Indian President on Monday night.

The Swedish police are investigating the incident as a workplace accident.