Sofia Hellqvist shares special moment with Princess Leonore

It will become official in just over a month, but there was no doubt that Swedish royals for King Carl XVI Gustaf's birthday on Thursday. Prince Carl Philip's fiancée beamed as she joined her future in-laws at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, even taking her turn to hold little Princess Leonore during the celebrations.



Dressed in an elegant navy lace dress under a chic cream coat and matching heels, Sofia helped out her pregnant sister-in-law-to-be Princess Madeleine by holding Leonore during the outdoor ceremony.

Sofia offered Madeleine a helping hand by holding Princess Leonore Photo: Getty Images



The 30-year-old held the adorable one-year-old up so she could get a good view of proceedings, while proudly smiling as Prince Carl Philip marched across the courtyard with his 69-year-old father.



Completing the royal party were Queen Silvia, Princess Estelle. Like her younger cousin Leonore, three-year-old Estelle sported white tights, a dress and smart coat for her grandfather's special day.

Sofia helped take care of Princess Leonore Photos: Getty Images

The royal family gathering was possibly one of the last before they step out together for Sofia and Carl Philip's wedding on June 13, although there is still some doubt as to whether Princess Madeleine will see the couple tie the knot. Heavily pregnant Madeleine might have to miss her elder brother's big day as it may coincide with her due date.



Queen Silvia confirmed in March that the month of June would see the royal family increase, not only when Carl Philip weds Sofia, but also when Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill welcome their second baby.

Pregnant Madeleine may be forced to miss Sofia and Carl Philip's wedding Photo: Getty Images

Given that Madeleine and her British-American banker husband have relocated to Sweden from New York, there is more of a likelihood that they will able to attend the nuptials. Although if the 32-year-old princess gives birth shortly before June 13, she will naturally be unable to attend.



Mom-to-be Madeleine recently opted out of Sofia's bachelorette party, although Princess Victoria represented the royals during the celebrations. According to local Swedish press, Sofia was whisked away to Hatuna Stenus over the weekend, an ultra-lavish mansion that sits on the banks of Lake Mälaren.