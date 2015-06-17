Princess Madeleine shares first picture of beautiful baby boy Nicolas

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has already shared the first picture of her beautiful baby boy, whose name was announced Wednesday evening in Sweden. King Carl Gustaf shared the 2-day old Prince's name — Nicolas Paul Gustaf — at a cabinet meeting ahead of the Swedish parliament's final sitting before its summer break. The monarch also revealed that his grandson has been given the title Duke of Ångermanland, a province in northern Sweden.

Nicolas' debut picture was posted on the Swedish royal family's Facebook page, showing their little Prince sleeping peacefully dressed in a gray onesie. It's also clear that their new bundle of joy was born with a full head of dark hair.

Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill have now left the hospital and are home with the whole family including their daughter Princess Leonore. The 33-year-old royal spent the first night bonding with her newborn son in hospital. Her husband Chris also remained at his wife and son's side, but on Tuesday morning he was pictured briefly leaving the maternity ward to bring their daughter to meet her baby brother.





Prinsessan Madeleines och Christopher O'Neills son. Nu har Prinsessan Madeleine lämnat sjukhuset och är hemma med hela familjen. Posted by Tuesday, 16 June 2015

The British-American businessman, who married the Swedish royal in June 2013, gave a thumbs-up to photographers before driving off in his car. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Leonore in 2014, and were visited by thrilled family members just a few hours after Madeleine gave birth to their son.





Chris gave photographer a cheery thumbs up after leaving hospital Photo: Getty Images



Among the first visitors who were pictured arriving at the Danderyds Sjukhus hospital in Stockholm were Madeleine's parents Queen Silvia. The royal couple were all smiles and no doubt thrilled to meet the newborn prince, who is their first grandson and third grandchild.

Before entering the maternity ward on Monday, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia gave a cheerful wave to photographers. The 71-year-old Queen was later pictured leaving the hospital with a bouquet of white flowers.





The Princess and her family attended her brother's Prince Carl Philip's wedding days before she gave birth Photo: Getty Images



The royal palace announced the arrival of the new Prince on Facebook, writing: "Princess Madeleine gave birth to a healthy baby boy this Monday afternoon at 13:45. Mother and child are healthy and happy. The family is overjoyed with this new arrival to the Swedish Royal Family!"