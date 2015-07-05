Princess Charlotte's godparents: Prince William and Kate Middleton's pals, cousins

Hours before Princess Charlotte's July 5 christening, Kensington Palace announced who her godparents will be. The tiny Princess' parents Prince William and Kate Middleton turned to their circle of friends for the roles, and did not choose any royal relatives or pals.

It's traditional in royal circles to have several godparents. Princes William and Harry both had six godparents, while Prince George had seven. George's little sister Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, it was confirmed, has five.

Prince William's close friends Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade have been named godfathers, while Kate turned to lifelong friend Sophie Carter to take on the role as godmother.

William and Kate also chose members of their respective families as godparents, with both royals honoring one of their cousins with the title. William chose cousin Laura Fellowes in what could be a touching tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, as Laura is the daughter of Diana's older sister Lady Jane Fellowes. Meanwhile, Kate turned to cousin Adam Middleton, whose wedding she attended last summer.

Some may have been surprised to see that Prince Harry did not feature on the list, but as little Charlotte's uncle, he will be so close to her that the Duke and Duchess likely felt they did not need to give him the title of godparent.

"Being a godparent is an important role," royal expert Victoria Arbiter told HELLO! when Charlotte was born.

"A godparent is there to provide religious guidance. It's also somebody who is there other than a parent or family member that a child could turn to. Some royals have had as many as 12, so the possibility of people to be named can be a little tricky."

"William and Kate are so keen to keep things on the down low and pretty chill," added Victoria. "They want someone who is close to them and that they can trust."

The Princess, who is the Queen's fifth great-grandchild, will be baptized in St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. The 16th-century chapel has long had links with the royal family, having hosted the christenings of Princess Diana in 1961 and Princess Eugenie in 1990.

Excitement has been building ahead of the ceremony with well-wishers gathering all morning to await the arrival of the royal family. Although the christening service is expected to be private, William and Kate have asked for the paddock outside of the church to be opened to the public so that royal enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the newest addition to the family.