Royal christening: Kate Middleton to donate flowers to hospice charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton have invited members of the public to join them for their daughter's christening on July 5 – and it has just been announced that the gathering outside St Mary Magdalene church will also help benefit a worthy cause. Flowers brought by well-wishers to Princess Charlotte's baptism will be given to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the British organization that Kate has supported for the past three years.

EACH chief executive Graham Butland said the charity was "honored" by the gesture. "The flowers will be delivered to our hospices for our families, volunteers and staff to enjoy."

Kate has been the royal patron of EACH since January 2012 Photo: Getty Images

The couple had already announced that the paddock around St Mary Magdalene Church near the Queen's Sandringham estate will be open from 3pm to allow fans to greet them.

William and Kate chose St Mary Magdalene because their country mansion Anmer Hall is just down the road, making it part of their local parish. The church has historic ties to the family as the Queen traditionally worships there every Christmas.

It is also where the Prince's adored mother Princess Diana was christened in 1961. The People's Princess would have loved the fact that her son and daughter-in-law have decided to think of others at this time have been delighted with the way the couple have thought of others at this joyful time.

The Duchess visiting a pottery factory that made mugs to raise funds for children's hospices Photo: Getty Images

The hospice movement is very close to Kate's heart since she became patron of EACH three years ago. While seven months pregnant, she visited a pottery factory that has been involved with fundraising efforts for EACH. The 33-year-old sat down to paint mugs and talk to children who have been supported by the hospice.

Mugs from the Emma Bridgewater factory are now being sold to raise funds for the cause.

Just days after Kate gave birth to Charlottereleased an emotional open letter asking people to support hospices because "they strive to create happy moments in the most difficult times any family could face".