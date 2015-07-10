Monaco's Prince Albert, Princess Charlene's twins are crawling: new photo

As Prince Albert is set to celebrate 10 years since his accession to the throne, the Monaco royal is opening up about two of his biggest accomplishments — his twins Gabriella and Jacques — with wife Princess Charlene.

The 57-year-old spoke to French publication Nice Matin about the differences in his “marvelous” children's personalities and how his busy schedule makes it harder to spend time with his son, who is the heir to the throne, and daughter. He shared: “When they wake up, I try to spend time with them playing little games, giving them their bottles and change their diapers.”

Photo: Getty Images

His love for his children was certainly visible during an exclusive photo shoot with HELLO!, in the gardens of the Princely Palace. After having to temporarily move out of their home for renovations ahead of the 10-year celebration, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene gave us a glimpse at their new life as parents of twins.

In the photo, Prince Albert holds Gabriella, while his wife Charlene, 37, keeps Jacques close. The Prince also mentioned in the interview how the pairs' little bundles are actually crawling and getting so big.

When the two were welcomed into the world in December 2014, Albert couldn't stop gushing about the family's newest additions. "I was present in the operating room and assisted at their birth," the Monaco royal explained to French weekly Paris Match. "I helped my wife as I could — that's to say, by my presence. It was wonderful. I don't have the words to describe how it felt then or the deep joy I feel now."

The pictures of the royal family are available in this weeks HELLO! magazine, available via digital download or on Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores and selected newsstands.