Princess Charlene gets glam for Monaco Grand Prix

The weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix brought out a host of celebrities, as well as two of the principality’s most dazzling royals — Princess Charlene and Beatrice Borromeo, who is engaged to Pierre Casiraghi. The two ladies led the VIP list at the racing event, both causing a buzz with their high octane style.

Princess Charlene wears Akris to the F1 race Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlene and her 57-year-old husband Prince Albert, who baptized their infant twins Jacques and Gabriella two weeks ago, showed the same notable togetherness at the famed Formula One race as they had exuded at the christening. The 37-year-old Princess, who sported a slicked-back hairstyle, stayed close to her husband of nearly four years, holding his hand and resting her head on his shoulder as the action commenced on the track below.

Charlene and husband Prince Albert share a laugh Photo: Getty Images

Earlier, Charlene had made her entrance emerging from a blue sports car, stepping out to reveal her white Akris ensemble — a jacket over a dress with transparent shoulder details that fully showed off the former Olympic swimmer’s toned physique. Charlene had also chosen Akris, one of her favorite designers, for an F1 gala held the evening before, where she rubbed shoulders with British drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

Albert and Charlene with F1 stars Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton

Photo: Facebook / Palais Princier de Monaco

Meanwhile, also seeming to be in romance mode were Italian aristocrat Beatrice, 29, and her fiancé Pierre, 27, who are set for Monaco’s wedding of the year this summer. The stunning journalist, who has been dating Princess Caroline’s son for seven years, channeled 1950s Riviera glamour in a red gingham crop top and pants that coordinated perfectly with her crimson shades.

Pierre (left) and stylish Beatrice, set to wed this summer Photo: Facebook / Gaetan Luci, Palais Princier de Monaco

Beatrice’s oh-so-chic style has put her on a number of best-dressed lists and has fashionistas wondering what she’ll wear for her August 1 wedding, with good friend Giorgio Armani a top bet. It’s not too tough to imagine what she might look like on her big day as the former model once hit the runway wearing a Pronovias wedding gown.

She and Pierre got engaged last December, when the handsome royal popped the question with a pink diamond ring.