Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the America's Cup World Series

Prince William and Kate Middleton sure do a ton of fun things together. With her passion for sailing, the Duchess of Cambridge is no doubt looking forward to an official engagement scheduled for the end of the month. The royal couple will attend the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth on Sunday July 26.

The Duke and Duchess will watch six international sailing teams, including one from the U.K., compete in two races, Kensington Palace has said. William and Kate will then present medals to the teams at the Waterfront Festival Arena.

Prince William and Kate will watch the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess, 33, will most likely be cheering for Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie. They are the first British team to contest an official America's Cup event on home waters since the competition began in 1851.

Keen sailor Kate, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year, has met the Olympic champion before on previous engagements. She was there when Ben pledged to lead a British team to victory in the 35th America's Cup and "bring the cup" home.

Kate has previously supported Sir Ben Ainslie in his bid to "bring the cup home" Photo: Getty Images

During the sailing event, Kate and William will also tour the team technical areas at the Royal Navy Base and meet the skippers and their crews from France, New Zealand, Japan, Sweden, Britain and the U.S. The royals will then visit the new BAR team base to see their state of the art facilities, meet staff and families and learn about BAR's investment in developing maritime and design skills.

The Duchess is an experienced sailor and on her gap year crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip Photo: Getty Images

Kate, who has made a gradual return to the public eye after welcoming her daughter Princess Charlotte in May, is making the visit to Portsmouth in her capacity as royal patron of the 1851 Trust. The trust, which is supported by Sir Ben Ainslie, aims to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry.

The Duchess has been an avid sailor since her childhood and on last year's royal tour to New Zealand, she and William took to the waters to take part in a race around Auckland Harbor. Competing on separate teams, Kate, who was tipped to win, beat her husband, showing off a good dose of "healthy competition."