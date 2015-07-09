See the pics: Princess Charlotte's official christening photos released

After seeing the adorable shots from Princess Charlotte's christening of Prince William, Kate Middleton's family, the world is being treated to more snaps. The royal couple has released four official photographs of their newborn daughter, which were taken on the day of her christening last Sunday. The beautiful shots of the royal baby were taken by photographer to the stars Mario Testino.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their whole family had a wonderful day on Sunday and were delighted to share the special occasion with the thousands of people who came to Sandringham. They are very happy to share these photographs and hope that everyone enjoys them as much as they do."

The images show Charlotte, who is just over 2 months old, surrounded by members of her family, including her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

One picture showed doting mom Kate, 33, holding her daughter on her lap, while William, also 33, wrapped a protective arm around the couple's son George.

Princess Charlotte took centre stage in the official christening photographs Photo: PA

The Cambridges were also joined by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger siblings James and Pippa, who were positioned on the left hand side of the photograph. William's father Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen's husband Prince Philip, stood on the right.

Baby Charlotte looked as good as gold, leaning back onto her mother and sitting perfectly still for the official photographs. The tot wore the same traditional christening gown that her older brother George, who turns 2 later this month, donned for his baptism back in 2013.

The lace confection, which is actually a replica of the one used by Queen Victoria's children after the original became too fragile to use, featured a long train, intricate bows and a high collar.

Doting mom Kate, 33, shared a sweet moment with her newborn daughter Photo: PA

The four photographs were taken by Peruvian photographer Mario in the gardens and Drawing Room at Sandringham House immediately following Charlotte's baptism at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, the same venue where William’s late mother Princess Diana was baptized.