Pierre Casiraghi celebrates stag do in a Spanish castle

The celebrations have already begun for Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi, who is set to marry fiancée Beatrice Borromeo next week. The groom-to-be has been spotted celebrating his stag do in an opulent Spanish castle.



According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Pierre joined his closest friends, and uncle Prince Albert, to celebrate his last days of singledom at Requesens Castle, a fortress dating back to the ninth century, just north of Barcelona.

Pierre Casiraghi celebrated his stag do with close friends and his uncle Prince Albert





For the occasion, the centuries'-old castle transformed itself from a popular tourist spot to host the royal stag party, ahead of Pierre's wedding to Italian journalist and aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo on 25 July.



The party was organised by the groom-to-be's close friend Aldo Comas, who attended school with Pierre at the prestigious Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, one of the oldest private boarding schools in Switzerland.



As family friends of the Casiraghi clan, Aldo was also a guest at the spectacular Gstaad wedding of Pierre's brother Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo last year.

Pierre and Beatrice are set to marry on 25 July in Monaco





Situated on the peak of a Catalan mountain range, the Requesens Castle was set up with water and electricity for the royal celebrations, reports the newspaper.



The historic building prides itself with picturesque views over which the group toasted to Pierre's future happiness.



The evening's menu consisted of traditional local delicacies, including sausages and BBQ meats from the local region of Catalonia, provided by the nearby restaurant La Cantina. Some of Pierre's dashing guests arrived on horseback, while the rest made way by car from the four-star boutique Hotel Can Xiquet, where suites cost just around $355 a night.

The castle is situated in the north of Barcelona





The nearby castle is a popular destination among locals as well as tourists for its beautiful grounds. The town of Gerona that the castle is situated in is just two hours away from Barcelona and offers a blissful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.



Spain is just the first of many locations that will be part of the wedding festivities. Pierre and Beatrice, who have been dating since 2008, will tie the knot in a civil ceremony on 25 July at Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's home, the clifftop Prince's Palace in Monaco.



The civil wedding will be followed by a religious ceremony on Lake Maggiore in Italy on 1 August, on one of the Borromean Islands owned by Beatrice's family.