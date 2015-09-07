Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria is pregnant with second child

Sweden's royal family is expanding! Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband Prince Daniel are expecting their second child in March 2016, making their 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle a big sister. The couple shared the news via their official Facebook page on Friday.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are expecting baby number two Photo: Kate Gabor kungahuset.se

“Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child,” read the statement. The new little prince or princess will be King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's fourth grandchild.

The happy news comes just over two months after 38-year-old Victoria’s younger sister, Princess Madeleine, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, named Prince Nicolas.

The Swedish royal family was already in celebration mode due to Prince Carl Philip's marriage to Princess Sofia. Madeleine went into labor on June 15, just one day after her brother said "I do" in a stunning ceremony in Stockholm. Since then, Madeline and her husband Chris O’Neill have relocated to London, where they will live for the next two years.

The couple are parents to 3-year-old Estelle Photo: Getty Images

In just a few weeks, the growing royal family will reunite at Prince Nicolas’s christening, set to take place on October 11 at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm’s Drottningholm Palace. It is the same venue where his big sister, 18-month-old Princess Leonore, was baptized last year.

So far the Swedish royals have no plans of changing or canceling any of their upcoming scheduled public appearances.