Pippa Middleton, brother James finish 47-mile Swedish swim-run race

She did it! Pippa Middleton may have been exhausted, but she was smiling brightly as she crossed the finish line at the Duchess Kate's sister competed in the 47-mile race in a team that included her brother, James, and came in 82nd, completing the course in 13 hours, 4 minutes and 24 seconds.

#otillo15 #pippamiddleton & Jöns Bartholdson finish ÖTILLÖ 2015. Amazing! A photo posted by ÖTILLÖ Swimrun World Series (@otillorace) on Sep 7, 2015 at 10:32am PDT

The race came the day after Pippa celebrated her 32nd birthday, and as she finished the race with teammate Jöns Bartholdson, she described it as "one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Pippa and her brother competed in support of the Michael Matthews Foundation, which helps build schools in poverty-stricken areas around the world and is named in honor of a 22-year-old who died in an accident on Mount Everest. Michael's older brother, James, used to date Pippa and ran as James Middleton's teammate in the race.

Team 213 at addnature Sprintprice Pippa and Jöns A photo posted by ÖTILLÖ Swimrun World Series (@otillorace) on Sep 7, 2015 at 1:39am PDT

The Otillo race features teams of two swimming about six miles in the frigid Baltic Sea followed by a 40-mile trail run. "It's relentless," Pippa told Reuters. "Much of the running is trail running on uneven ground, hopping over rocks on the shore line, dipping in and out of bays."

#otillo15 super team Michael Matthews Foundation with Jöns Bartholdson & #pippamiddleton cruising the course and doing great at @addnature sprint Prize. Impressive performance so far and all smiles! A photo posted by ÖTILLÖ Swimrun World Series (@otillorace) on Sep 7, 2015 at 1:42am PDT

Pippa, who has previously taken part in a 300-mile bike race across the U.S. and a marathon in Kenya, described the Otillo as "an unusual and unique event, not for the faint-hearted," but said that she "was taken by the idea of competing in the stunning surroundings" of the Swedish archipelago islands.