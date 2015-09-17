Kate Middleton's hairstylist shares inspiration behind her new look

When Kate Middleton stepped out after two months away from the spotlight, she surely impressed with her new hairstyle – and those new bangs. It has now been revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge turned to her trusted hairdresser Richard Ward to make the change.

Richard, someone Kate has relied on in the past to transform her brunette locks into those flawless blow-dries, appeared on British channel ITV's This Morning to talk about the new style. Dubbed the "gringe" – a play on "fringe,", the British word for bangs – the cut is essentially a grown-out bang.

Duchess Kate showed off a new fringe on Sunday, cut by Richard Ward Photo: Splash

Sharing his tips with HELLO! after his appearance on the show, Richard said: "Fringes are really versatile – they are a great way of updating your look without doing anything too drastic, and there's a style to suit every face shape. A fringe makes an instant style statement. It can add structure, soften the face and highlight or define features, and is a very youthful look."

He continued: "A longer, sweeping fringe is a great way to experiment without the risk factor of a complete restyle. These kind of fringes suit most people as they're extremely soft and feminine. They work well whether you have long or short hair, especially if you tie your hair back or wear your hair up, as it makes the style look far less severe."

The cut is dubbed a "gringe" – a grown-out bang look that Richard says is "timeless and ageless" Photo: Splash

Richard, who also gave the morning show's host Holly Willoughby the Kate makeover, also added: "They aren't too bold but can completely change your look without having to lose any length and are easy to grow out if you're not quite sure. They're timeless and ageless – they never really go out of fashion."